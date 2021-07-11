Man (40s) seriously injured in assault in early hours of this morning

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information following a serious assault on a man in Co Galway in the early hours of this morning.

The man, aged in his 40s, was assaulted at approximately 12.05am at Foster Place in Tuam.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he is currently being treated for serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Gardaí in Tuam have appealed for any witnesses to the assault to come forward.

They are also asking any road users who may have camera footage who were travelling in the area of Tuam and Foster Place between the hours of 11.50pm on Saturday and 12.15am today, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tuam garda station on 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.