Man (40s) killed in suspected feud attack

A man has died following a shooting in Co Kildare.

Emergency services attended the scene in Glen Easton Way, Leixlip following a report of a shooting at about 9.15pm on Thursday evening.

The victim, aged in his forties, was treated at the scene for serious injuries but was later pronounced dead.

Garda Crime Scene Examiners are due to attend the scene, which remains sealed off.

Gardai at the scene of the fatal shooting of a man in Glen Easton Park, Leixlip, Co. Kildare Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin.

The office of the State Pathologist has also been notified.

It is understood the attack, in which the victim was shot twice in the head, is related to the Hutch-Kinahan feud and the deceased is an associate of the Hutch family.

Neighbors in Glen Easton said they were shocked at hearing a man had been killed so close to home.

They reported hearing sounds just like fireworks at around half past nine but said they assumed it was just kids playing with fireworks on the street.

"When I heard it, it sounded just like fireworks, maybe not as harsh as fireworks but something like that," one neighbour said.

"But I am used to that from Halloween being so recent," she added.

"Then afterwards everyone was on the street watching."

The woman, who has been living in the estate for over a year, said it was unusual for such a tragedy to happen and she usually felt safe.

"It is a very safe place. I am from Malawi and I’m always careful where I live but this place was always fine," she said.

Gardaí say they are now investigating the fatal shooting and are appealing for anyone who was in the Glen Easton Estate this evening between 8.30pm and 9.30pm to contact them at Leixlip Garda Station on 01 666 7800.

Online Editors