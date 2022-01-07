A man has died after a single vehicle road accident in Roscommon this morning.

The man (40s) was fatally injured when the car he was driving hit a wall on the N61 at Ballybay, Kiltoom, in County Roscommon shortly after 9:30am today.

The man received medical attention at the scene but was later pronounced dead.

The body of the man has since been taken to the mortuary at Roscommon University Hospital. A post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place. A technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators is underway.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to contact them. They are also appealing to any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N61 at this time, to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roscommon Garda Station on 090 663 8300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

It’s understood that road conditions were poor at the time of the accident in which a Status Yellow weather warning was in place across the country this morning due to showers of sleet, hail and snow.