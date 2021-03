Gardai at the scene on Sheepmoor Gardens, Blakestown, Dublin where a man died in a house fire this morning PIC Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

A man has died following a house fire in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí were alerted to the fire in Sheepmoor Gardens, Blanchardstown, at 9am today and attended along with emergency services.

A man in his early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination and investigations are ongoing.

A Garda investigation is underway into the cause of the fire.

