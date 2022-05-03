A man has died and a woman has been left seriously injured after a late-night crash in Co Donegal.

Gardaí are now investigating the fatal road traffic collision that occurred in Meenaward near Buncrana, Co. Donegal on Monday evening, at approximately 10.50pm.

The crash involved two vehicles on the Mountain Road between Buncrana and Carndonagh. The driver of one vehicle, a man in his forties, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of their injuries.

The condition of the passenger, a woman aged in her 30s, is described as serious.

The Mountain Road (R244) is currently closed between Buncrana and Carndonagh as the scene is preserved for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Locals are advised that diversions are in place at Drumfries and Churchlanquarters.

Gardaí in Buncrana are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.