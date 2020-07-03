Man (40s) in serious condition following collision between lorry and a van in Co Monaghan

A man (40s) is in a serious condition after a collision took place last night between a van and a lorry in Co Monaghan.

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses after a van and a lorry collided in Emyvale, Co Monaghan yesterday at around 3.40pm a on the N2 at Lisseagh, near Emyvale.

The driver of the van was "seriously injured" in the collision and airlifted to Tallaght Hospital, where his condition is understood to be serious.

The driver of the lorry was not injury.

The stretch of road at the crash site remains closed and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are awaiting collision investigators, who are are expected to complete an examination of the scene later this morning.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station 047-77200 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111," said a garda spokesperson.

Online Editors