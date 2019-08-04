A man is in a serious condition in hospital following a single car crash in Cork this morning.

Man (40s) in 'serious condition' and female passenger hospitalised after crash in Cork

The male driver (40s) was rushed to Mercy hospital following the accident which occurred at 9:30am on the South Link road.

A female passenger was also taken to Mercy Hospital, but is understood her injuries are minor.

Gardai are still at the scene of the crash between Tramore Valley Park and the South Douglas Road turn-off.

The South Link road is currently closed for forensic examination with local diversions in place.

A garda spokesperson confirmed: "Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic incident that occurred at approximately 9.30am Sunday 4th August 2019 on the South City Link Road Inbound in County Cork.

"The male driver in his mid 40s was taken to Mercy Hospital where he is believed to be in a serious condition.

"A female passenger (age unknown at this time) was also taken to Mercy Hospital where it's understood her injuries are minor. Forensic Scene Investigators are at the scene. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place."

Online Editors