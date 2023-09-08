Man (40s) in critical condition following Dublin City assault, man (30s) charged over assault and criminal damage

A man in his 40s is in a critical condition in hospital in Dublin following an assault in the city Centre earlier this week.

The man was taken to Beaumont Hospital to be treated following the assault on Tuesday night, where he remains in a critical condition.

Gardaí have arrested and charged a man following the assault, and he is to appear before the courts in relation the matter this Friday.

The incident, which involved a number of individuals, happened at a premise on Mountjoy Street, Dublin 7 on September 5, 2023, at approximately 8:20pm.

A male in his 30s was arrested yesterday, Thursday September 7, 2023, in relation to this incident.

“He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in North Dublin and has since been charged,” Gardaí said in a statement.

Investigations into the assault are ongoing, Gardaí said.