Man (40s) hospitalised with neck injuries following 'incident' in Ballymun
Gardaí are investigating an incident in Ballymun that has resulted in a man being taken to hospital.
According to Dublin gardaí, the incident occurred at Balcurris Park West at 3.20pm yesterday and involved two men in their forties.
One of the men was taken to the Mater Hospital with neck injuries.
No arrests have been made in relation to the incident.
Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact the Ballymun Garda Station at (01) 666 4400.
