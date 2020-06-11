Man (40s) hospitalised following shooting in Limerick

A man has been hospitalised after a shooting incident in Limerick City.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to Castle Street in Limerick City at around 7pm, where a man in his 40s was discovered in a car with a gunshot wound.

He was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick. His condition is described as stable.

Gardaí in Limerick are appealing for witnesses following the shooting.

The scene is preserved for forensic and technical examination.

No arrests have been made yet, and anyone with information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda Station 061-212 400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

