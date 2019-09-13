A MAN is fighting for his life after an assault in Cork city centre.

Man (40s) fighting for his life after assault in Cork city centre

The man - who is understood to have been availing of homeless support services in Cork - was attacked in the St Patrick Street-French Church Street area late on Thursday evening.

It is unclear if the man was attacked by one individual or a group.

The man later collapsed in the French Church Street area where he was discovered some time later.

After the alarm was raised the man, who is in his 40s, was rushed to Cork University Hospital (CUH) in the early hours of this (Friday) morning.

He was treated for both chest and head injuries. The man is now understood to be in a critical condition.

Gardaí have sealed off the area where the assault took place and a full examination by Garda Technical Bureau officers is now underway.

Officers are also studying CCTV security camera footage which covers an extensive amount of St Patrick Street to determine the movements both to and from the area where the assault took place.

Taxis and cars fitted with dashcams which may have travelled along St Patrick Street are also being sought.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Patrick Street area from 8pm to 9:15pm and who may have witnessed any incident, no matter how insignificant they think it is, to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on (021) 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on (1800) 666111 or any Garda Station.

Meanwhile, in a separate and unrelated incident, a 19 year old man suffered serious injuries in an assault on the Grand Parade in Cork around 12.15am.

He was taken to CUH where his condition is said to be serious but not life threatening.

Gardaí later arrested a 21 year old man in connection with the incident.

He is being questioned at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and can be held for 24 hours.

