Man (40s) due to appear in court following stabbing of woman in Cork

Scene of fatal stabbing of woman on Cardinal Court in Wilton in Cork city. Photo: Andy Gibson

A man in his 40s will appear in court this morning in relation to the death of a woman in Wilton, Co. Cork on Friday.

The woman in her late 30s – who is understood to be from India – sustained a stab wound at a house in Cardinal Court on Friday night.

Emergency services rushed to the cul de sac on the southside of the city shortly after 10pm. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood that the woman had only been living in Ireland for a short time and is the mother to a primary-school aged boy.

He was not present at the time of the incident.

The man in his 40s was arrested on Friday and detained at Togher Garda Station on the southside of the city for questioning.

He has since been charged.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court, Anglesea Street, this morning at 10.30am.