Man (40s) drowns at Lough Derg after getting into difficulty swimming

A man in his forties has died after a suspected drowning incident at Lough Derg in Galway yesterday evening.

According to a garda spokesperson, the alarm was raised shortly after 6pm when a swimmer got into difficulty.

A number of units responded to the scene including Killaloe Coast Guard, Shannon Search and Rescue, Ballina Search and Rescue, as well as a R117 and Lough Derg Lifeboat. "At 18:30hrs the unit were tasked to a missing swimmer North of Portumina bridge, also tasked was R117 from Waterford Airport, Lough Derg Lifeboat from Dromineer and crews from the NAS.

"A Delta Rib was launched from Killaloe while our D.class travelled by road and launched at Portumina slipway," Killaloe Coast Guard Unit wrote on their official Facebook page this morning. "Killaloe/Ballina Search and Recovery Dive Unit also responded to the incident with a dive team. An extensive search of the area was carried out over a number of hours and the casualty was located last night with the help of a local dive team."

The man’s body was discovered shortly before 10pm at Cappafallagh, Portumna and he was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to Portiuncula Hospital for a post-mortem examination and the local coroner has been notified.

"Well done to all units who were involved in this incident," Killaloe Coast Guard added. "Our deepest condolences to family and friends of the man involved in this tragic incident."

