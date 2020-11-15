Man (40s) dies in road accident in Meath

A man has been killed after his van was engulfed in flames after a single-vehicle collision in Co Meath yesterday.

The collision occurred at Nine Mile Stone (R135), Baltransa, Ashbourne, Co. Meath at approximately 7.25pm last night.

Fire and emergency services attended the scene and the blaze was brought under control.

The sole occupant of the van, a man in his late 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The mans remains have been removed to the Mortuary at Our Lady's Hospital Navan where a post mortem will be carried out.

A technical examination of the scene has taken place and the road has fully re-opened.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly an road users with dash cam footage, to contact them at Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Investigations are ongoing.

