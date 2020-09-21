Man (40s) dies in early morning crash on N7

A man (40s) has died in a two-vehicle crash on the N7 in the early hours of this morning.

He was the driver of one of the cars and was pronounced dead at the scene on the N7 outbound at Kingswood, Co Dublin at around 12.20am.

His body has been removed to Dublin City Morgue.

Another man (30s) was rushed to Tallaght Hospital with life-threatening injuries and a third man (late 20s) was also taken to Tallaght Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

A fourth man (40s) was treated at the scene but did not require hospitalisation.

The incident has been referred to the Garda Ombudsman (Gsoc) as one of the cars involved had come to the attention of gardaí prior to the crash.

According to a garda spokesperson, the road was closed for a period of time as forensic collision investigators carried out an examination and has since now reopened.

As one of the vehicles came to the attention of Gardaí prior to the incident, this matter has been referred to GSOC. Investigation is ongoing.

Online Editors