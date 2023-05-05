Man (40s) dies in collision between a car and parked truck in Co Cavan

A man has died following a collision between a car and a parked truck in Co Cavan.

The victim, a man in his 40s, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been removed to Cavan General Hospital where a post-mortem will be conducted.

Gardai, meanwhile, remain at the scene of the accident that occurred at 11:30am today on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough.

The road remains closed with local diversions in place as forensic collision investigators examine the scene of the accident.

Gardai are appealing for any witnesses to the accident to come forward, including any road users who may have camera or dash-cam footage who were travelling on the R178 at Carrickgorman, Bailieborough between 11am and 12pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieborough garda station on 042 9694570, the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

The tragedy occurred less than 24 hours after another driver died in a road accident in nearby Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, approximately 20 kilometres away.

A man in his 20s died following a collision between the car he was driving and a lorry shortly before 5pm on Thursday on the N3 at New Inns, Ballyjamesduff on Thursday.