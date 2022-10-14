Man (40s) dies following single-vehicle collision in Co Donegal

A man has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Donegal this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the incident on the R245 at Carrigart.

“The collision occurred just before 8am. The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man aged in his 40s, later passed away from his injuries,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The man's body has been removed from the scene to Letterkenny University Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.”

A technical examination of the scene is currently under way by forensic collision investigators. The road remains closed at this time with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses of the incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Milford Garda Station on 074 915 3060, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Carrigart is just over 11km from Creeslough, the village where 10 people tragically died as a result of an explosion at a service station last Friday.