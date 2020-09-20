Man (40s) dies following crash in Sligo

A man has died after a crash this morning in Sligo.

The driver, a man in his 40s, died after the two-car collision on the N15 near Rathcormac, Co Sligo.

The incident took place at 11.50am this morning. The driver was fatally injured during the impact, according to gardai.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the passenger of this vehicle was treated by paramedics at the scene.

A woman, in her 30s, who was driving a second car, is in a serious condition.

She was flown by air ambulance to University Hospital Galway.

Two passengers in the female driver’s car were also taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is currently closed and the scene is being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any road users who were travelling on the N15 between Sligo and Rathcormac between 11.30am and 12.15pm this morning to contact them. Anyone who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) should make it available Gardaí.

Contact Sligo Garda Station on 071 915 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors