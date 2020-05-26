Man (40s) dies following collision in Limerick

A man has died following a collision in Co Limerick today.

The driver of the car, a male in his early 40s, collided with a truck at approximately 12:30 pm on the N20 near Lackanagrour in Co Limerick.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck was taken to University Hospital Limerick as a precaution.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene and Forensic Collision Investigators are en route.

The N20 is now closed near O’Rourke’s Cross with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Bruff are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382 940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Online Editors