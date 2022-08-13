Man (40s) dies following assault on stag party in Athlone, Co. Westmeath

The scene of a serious assualt where a man in his 40's was discovered with injuiries resulting in his death in the early hours of Saturday morning at Church Street, Athlone

GARDAI have launched an investigation after a man died following an assault during a stag party in Athlone overnight.

The man who is aged in his 40s and from Edenderry, Co. Offaly, is understood to have travelled to Athlone to attend a stag party of a pal last night and suffered fatal injuries following an assault on Church Street around 2.35am.

"Following a public order incident a man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries at Church Street, Athlone, at approximately 2.35am,” a garda spokesperson said.

"He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

"The office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The scene at Church Street, Athlone, is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. “No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.”

An incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have any video footage of the incident, including mobile phone footage or any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the Church Street area between 2am and 2.45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

The Mayor of the Athlone-Moate Municipal District, Councillor Vinny McCormack, described the news as “shocking and saddening”.

“It’s extremely shocking and saddening news to hear. it’s not a usual sort of event in Athlone town. It’s a town that people love to go and feel safe in and tourists feel safe to come and visit and enjoy the town, so it’s shocking news,” he said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victim and anyone with any information should come forward to gardaí as soon as possible; who I’m sure are doing a very thorough investigation.”

Meanwhile, the district’s Cathaoirleach, Councillor Aengus O’Rourke, said a “dark cloud” has descended on Athlone.

“I don’t think we’ve experienced anything like this in the centre of our town ever before. While details are still quite sketchy, the bottom line is a young male has lost his life on our main thoroughfare while socialising,” he said.

“Athlone has really made a name for itself, particularly in the last five or six years, as destination for tourism and there’s never been any incident that I can recall like this.

“So, it’s come as a complete shock to me and to the people of Athlone. While the sun is shining and the temperatures are rising, there’s very much a dark cloud over the town this morning as the reality of this dawns on everybody.”

“It’s a frightening news item to wake up to and quite upsetting,” he added.