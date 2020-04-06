Man (40s) dies following assault

A man has died in Tipperary this morning following a fatal assault on Saturday.

The man, who was in his 40s and originally from Lithuania, was allegedly assaulted at an apartment complex in the North Quay area of Carrick on Suir, around 11.30pm on Saturday.

He has been named locally as Alvydas Nekrosius.

He was stabbed once to the body while there was a small gathering at his apartment.

Despite the injury he was able to alert emergency services himself and neighbours said they saw him walk to the ambulance himself.

He was was taken to Waterford University Hospital where he was later described as being in a critical condition.

He died in the early hours of this morning.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified and a post mortem is due to take place today.

The incident happened at the Old Mill apartments on the north quay of the town overlooking the river Suir.

Mr Nekrosius lived in a top floor apartment there.

Today neighbour's spoke of their shock at hearing that he had died.

“It's sad and frightening,” said Mara Vizinteanu, who knew Mr Nekrosius to see.

She said she did not hear anything suspicious but then heard a girl talking outside and when she looked out the window she saw Gardai and the ambulance.

“He lived here for about a year. I knew him to see. He was able to walk to the ambulance and then this morning I heard the news he had died. I’m shocked,” she added.

“I saw him shopping on Thursday. This should not have happened with the rules now about not seeing friends and not being too close together,” Mara explained.

“I didn’t hear any music or any party, so I am shocked,” she added.

Gardai remained at the scene this morning carrying out enquiries.

An incident room has been established at Clonmel Garda Station and investigations are ongoing.

The top floor apartment remains preserved for a further technical examination.

A man in his 40s with an address in the town was arrested yesterday in relation to the stabbing.

He is currently detained at Clonmel Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this incident to contact them at Clonmel Garda Station on 052 617 7640 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Online Editors