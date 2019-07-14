Man (40s) dies after motorcycle accident in Cork

A man has died following a motorcycle accident this afternoon in Co Cork.

A man has died following a motorcycle accident this afternoon in Co Cork.

Gardaí in Mallow are investigating the circumstances of the fatal accident, which occurred shortly after 5pm on the R619 at Kilpadder South, Dromahane.

It’s understood the motorbike left the road and struck a ditch.

The alarm was raised by passing motorists. The motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The scene was attended by Mallow Roads Policing Unit and the crash site was examined by Garda Forensic Collison Investigators. The bike has been removed for further examination.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mallow Garda Station 022-31450 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111

Online Editors