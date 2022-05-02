| 13.9°C Dublin

Ciara O'Loughlin

A man in his 40s has died following a car crash this morning in Co Meath.

His car collided with a wall on Patrick Street, Trim, at around 1.55am. 

The car had come to the attention of gardaí before the incident, so An Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) has been notified.

The driver was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where he later passed away.

The scene of the collision on Patrick Street remains closed this afternoon as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene.

"Gardaí in Trim are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this incident to contact them,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Any person who was in the vicinity of Patrick Street between 1.30am and 2.00am this morning, including any road users who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to get in touch.

“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact Trim Garda Station on 046 948 1540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.”

