Man (40s) dies after collision between car and lorry in Co Louth

A man has died in a fatal road traffic collision in Co Louth today.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal collision at Cookstown in Ardee this afternoon.

The collision involved a car and a lorry and occurred at approximately 2pm.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The man's body has since been removed to the morgue at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda. The local coroner has been notified and a post-mortem will take place at a later date.

A technical examination is currently underway and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward to them.

Any road users who were travelling in the Cookstown area between 1.50pm -2.10pm this afternoon, and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ardee garda station on 041 6871130, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.