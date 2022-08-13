The scene of a serious assualt where a man in his 40's was discovered with injuiries resulting in his death in the early hours of Saturday morning at Church Street, Athlone

The scene of an assualt where a man in his 40's was discovered with serious injuiries resulting in his death in the early hours of Saturday morning at Church Street, Athlone

A man (40s) has died in hospital from injuries he sustained during an assault in Athlone, Co Westmeath, in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances of the fatal assault which took place in the Church Street area of the town.

"Following a public order incident a man, aged in his 40s, was discovered with serious injuries at Church Street, Athlone, at approximately 2.35am,” a garda spokesperson said.

Read More

"He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital, Ballinasloe, where he was later pronounced dead.

"The office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged. The scene at Church Street, Athlone, is currently preserved for technical examination by the Garda Technical Bureau. “No arrests have been made at this stage of this ongoing investigation.”

An incident room has been established at Athlone Garda Station under the direction of a Senior Investigating Officer.

Expand Close The scene of a serious assualt where a man in his 40's was discovered with injuiries resulting in his death in the early hours of Saturday morning at Church Street, Athlone / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The scene of a serious assualt where a man in his 40's was discovered with injuiries resulting in his death in the early hours of Saturday morning at Church Street, Athlone

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have any video footage of the incident, including mobile phone footage or any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and who were travelling in the Church Street area between 2am and 2.45am are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.