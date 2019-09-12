A MAN will appear in court today in connection with the Garda investigation into the killing of Cork father of one Paul Jones (55).

A MAN will appear in court today in connection with the Garda investigation into the killing of Cork father of one Paul Jones (55).

Man (40s) charged in relation to murder of Cork father-of-one Paul Jones (55)

The man, aged 45 and who is from Cork, will appear before Cork District Court having been arrested in connection with the murder investigation into the death of Mr Jones on Tuesday morning.

He had been questioned at Mayfield Garda Station since then.

Gardaí charged the man in relation to the matter this morning and he will appear before Cork District Court at 10.30am.

A woman, aged 53, who was detained at the same time on Tuesday remains in custody at Togher Garda Station.

Gardaí must decide whether to release or charge the woman later today.

Gardaí continue to search for the murder weapon used with their examination of a separate property in Cork now being supported by Cork Fire Brigade units.

Mr Jones died from multiple stab wounds to the chest and abdomen.

The body of Mr Jones was found at the Bandon Road property on the southside of the city on Saturday morning.

His teenage son raised the alarm after being unable to contact his father and emergency services made the discovery.

Paramedics discovered the victim with stab wounds and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

CCTV footage in the area around the property is being reviewed while gardaí have also been carrying out door-to-door inquiries.

The last movements of Mr Jones will also be traced to determine who he came into contact with in the hours before his killing.

The Jones family have suffered a number of tragedies over recent years.

"I knew his parents fairly well and it's a tragedy for his extended family," Councillor Ted Tynan said.

He said Mr Jones's parents both died in recent years following the deaths of several of his siblings.

Gardaí are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the Bandon Road and McCurtains Villas area of the city over the past six days.

They have asked motorists who may have dash-cam footage from the area to contact the incident room at Anglesea Street in Cork.

Online Editors