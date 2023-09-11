Man (40s) charged after €500,000 worth of cannabis seized in Dublin

A man has been charged following the seizure of €500,000 worth of cannabis in Dublin on Sunday.

The man, aged in his 40s, was arrested on Sunday in the north inner city following the seizure in a residence.

The man is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning at 10.30am.

Another woman, aged in her 30s, who was also arrested in relation to the investigation has been released without charge.

A file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.