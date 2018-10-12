A man in his forties has lost his life after he was struck by a car in Meath yesterday evening.

Man (40s) becomes third pedestrian to be killed on Ireland's roads in less than 32 hours

The man is the third pedestrian to be killed on Ireland's roads in less than 32 hours.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal collision which occurred on the R162 Navan to Nobber road shortly before 10.30pm last night.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been taken to Our Lady's Hospital Navan where a post mortem will be carried out.

The driver of the car, a man in his twenties, was uninjured in the incident.

A pedestrian in his seventies also lost his life after a separate road incident yesterday evening.

The collision happened on Bridge Street in Strokestown, Co. Roscommon shortly before 8pm.

The male pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The female driver of the car was uninjured in the collision.

Witnesses or anyone with information is urged to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 9621630.

Meanwhile, gardaí and emergency services attended a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a car and a pedestrian at Woodside Grove, Rathfarnham on 10 October at approximately 4.40pm.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s was fatally injured and pronounced dead at scene.

Her body was removed to the Mortuary, Tallaght Hospital for postmortem.

The female driver, also in her 80s was taken to St James Hospital with minor injuries.

A technical and forensic examination of the scene has been completed and the road has since re-opened to traffic.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Rathfarnham Garda Station on 01 6666500, the Garda Confidential Line 1800-666-111 or any garda station.

Online Editors