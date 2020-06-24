Man (40s) arrested in relation to alleged robbery and stabbing incident in Cork

Gardaí have arrested a man in relation to an alleged robbery and serious assault incident in Co Cork (Niall Carson/PA)

A man has been arrested in relation to an alleged robbery and serious assault incident in Co Cork.

The victim was sitting on a bench in Bishop Lucey Park when he was approached by three men shortly after 2pm on Tuesday.

One of the group allegedly assaulted the man and stole a bottle of vodka from his bag. He was brought to the Mercy Hospital with an apparent stab wound to the leg and was discharged later that evening.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested. A knife and a bottle of vodka has also been recovered.

He is currently detained at Bridewell Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in Bishop Lucey Park around 2pm and who may have seen this incident to contact Gardaí at Anglesea Street on 021-452200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

