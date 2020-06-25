Man (40s) arrested in relation to alleged knife attack on supermarket security in Kildare

A man (40s) who allegedly stabbed a supermarket security guard and attempted to assault gardai in Co Kildare has been arrested.

The stabbing incident took place after the suspect entered a supermarket in Kildare town around 5:30pm yesterday, where was approached by a male security guard after he was observed attempting to steal an item.

He then produced a knife and stabbed the security guard (30s) before fleeing the scene in the direction of the Dublin Road.

The injured man received non-life threatening injuries and was treated at the scene.

Gardaí observed a man matching the suspect's description walking on the Dublin Road a short time later.

When officers approached the suspect, he produced two knives and attempted to assault them.

Gardai disarmed the man and arrested him.

One garda member was injured during the arrest but did not require hospital treatment.

He is currently being detained at Kildare Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors