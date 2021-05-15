Man (40s) arrested in connection with two suspected arson attacks in Limerick City

A man in his 40s has been arrested in connection with two suspected arson attacks in Limerick City.

On Friday, Gardaí received reports of a car on fire in Brown’s Quay in Thomondgate, Limerick, before a car garage nearby was discovered to be ablaze soon after.

A significant amount of damage was done Slater’s Crash Repairs, situated at Old Thomondgate, which was completely destroyed by one of the suspected arson attacks.

It’s believed up to eight cars inside the premises were also destroyed in the blaze.

At the scene on Friday, owner James Slater could only watch as smoke billowed out of the burnt shell that was his business.

Speaking in front of his charred premises, Mr Slater said: “I’m devastated, I’m so upset, I don’t even know if I’m coming or going.

“I got a call about 5.30am, and they said the place was [on fire]. We are here 50 years easily, my dad Jimmy Slater ran it before me, now it’s just myself and my brother and we have two or three lads here.”

Gardaí arrested a man in his 40s this morning in relation to the suspected arson attacks and he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Mayorstone Park Garda Station.

Investigating Gardaí are continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the Browns Quay area between 1am and 6am on Friday May 14, particularly drivers with dash cam footage, to contact Mayorstone Park Garda Station on 061-456980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111 or any Garda Station.

The investigation is ongoing.



