News Irish News

Saturday 17 March 2018

Man (40s) arrested in connection with the murder of Joanne Lee

Tragic Joanne Lee (Inset: The entrance to the building in which her body was discovered in a wardrobe)
Tragic Joanne Lee (Inset: The entrance to the building in which her body was discovered in a wardrobe)
Joanne Lee, whose body was found in a wardrobe, with former partner Keith Lee
Catherine Devine

Catherine Devine

Gardaí investigating the death of Joanne Lee have arrested a man in connection with her murder.

The man in his 40s was arrested yesterday and is currently being detained at Irishtown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

Ms Lee's body was discovered at a house on Ranelagh Road in Dublin on 15 February.

The discovery was made after she was reported missing by her family.

Online Editors

Related Content

Today's news headlines, directly to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Irish News