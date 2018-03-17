Man (40s) arrested in connection with the murder of Joanne Lee
Gardaí investigating the death of Joanne Lee have arrested a man in connection with her murder.
The man in his 40s was arrested yesterday and is currently being detained at Irishtown Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.
Ms Lee's body was discovered at a house on Ranelagh Road in Dublin on 15 February.
The discovery was made after she was reported missing by her family.
Online Editors
Related Content
- Suspect in Joanne case too ill to talk
- Joanne Lee murder: Gardaí attempting to trace 'American woman with whom estranged husband claimed he was having affair'