A man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing incident which left a 24-year-old dead.

Man (40s) arrested in connection with fatal stabbing at Limerick pub

The man, who is in his 40s, is currently being detained at Henry Street garda station for questioning.

Patrick 'Pa' O'Connor was found in a critical condition at Fitzgerald's Pub on Sexton Street in Limerick shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The victim, who was from the Thomondgate area, was rushed to University Hospital Limerick where he was pronounced dead at 12.55am on Sunday.

