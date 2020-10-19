| 12.2°C Dublin

Man (40s) arrested after cannabis worth €70,000 seized in Tallaght

The seizure was made in Donomore in Tallaght yesterday evening. (stock photo)

The seizure was made in Donomore in Tallaght yesterday evening. (stock photo)

Niall Carson/PA Wire

Eoghan Moloney

A man in his 40s has been arrested after three-and-a-half kilos of Cannabis were seized in Tallaght on Sunday evening.

Gardaí from the Tallaght District Drugs Unit saw a vehicle driving erratically in the Donomore Estate in Tallaght yesterday evening and upon stopping and searching the vehicle, 2.5 kilos of cannabis were seized.

A follow up search of an address in the Tallaght area yielded a further find of one kilo of cannabis.

The total value of the drugs seized is approximately €70,000 subject to forensic analysis.

The driver of the vehicle - a man in his 40s - was arrested and detained.

He is due to appear before Tallaght District Court this morning having been charged in relation to this incident.

Online Editors