Man (40s) arrested after a stabbing incident in Galway city centre

A man (40s) has been arrested after another man (20s) was rushed to hospital after a reported stabbing incident in Galway city centre late last night.

The man in his 20s received a number of stab wounds and was rushed to University Hospital Galway but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The incident is reported to have taken place at 10.20pm last night in the Eyre Square area of Galway city last night.

The man aged in his 40s was arrested nearby and taken to Galway Garda station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

"A knife has been recovered and is subject to analysis," said a garda spokesperson.

"Investigations are ongoing."

Online Editors