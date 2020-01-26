A MAN (40) has died after a fire broke out at an apartment in Cavan last night at approximately 8pm.

Man (40) dies at an apartment fire in Cavan

Two adults and a child were rescued from the building and brought to Cavan General Hospital where they were treated for smoke inhalation on Saturday evening.

Two firefighters were also hospitalised and treated for minor injuries.

The alarm was raised when smoke was noticed coming from the apartment building off Main Street in Cavan Town and fire services attended the scene.

The fire was then brought under control and the body of a male was recovered.

The body of the deceased remains at the scene and has yet to be identified.

According to gardaí, this process may “take some time”.

It is understood that the cause of the fire has yet to be established but that foul play is not suspected.

“The scene is currently preserved for forensic and technical examination and the local Coroner has been notified,” said a garda spokesperson.

The main street in Cavan town was closed between Bridge Street and Connolly Street and has since re-opened.

The two firefighters remain in hospital.

“Following a serious domestic fire incident at Main Street, Cavan Town, two firefighters were taken to Cavan General Hospital for treatment and are currently being retained for observation,” read a statement from Cavan Fire Service.

Fianna Fáil Councillor John Paul Feeley expressed gratitude to emergency services who attended the scene.

“My thoughts and prayers are with those who mourn the loss of the victim,” he said.

“Thanks to the heroic members of the Cavan fire service a number of others were rescued from the fire and are currently being treated in Cavan General Hospital.

“Unfortunately two members of the fire service were injured. I am assured that their injuries are not serious. I wish them and the other victims a speedy recovery,” he added.

