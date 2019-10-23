Man (40) arrested in relation to west Dublin shooting

GARDAÍ have arrested a man (40) in relation to a shooting of another man in Dublin.

The man is currently being detained at Lucan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A man (42) was hit up to six times after being shot in his car at Grifeen Glen Park in Lucan, west Dublin on September 4.

"Gardaí investigating the shooting incident which occurred at Griffeen Glen Park, Lucan on Wednesday the 4th September 2019 have arrested a 40 year old man," said a garda spokesperson.

The man was struck in the head, chest and arm and was hospitalised but escaped with minor injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

Online Editors