ONE man has died following a three-car collision on a dual carriageway on Sunday afternoon.

ONE man has died following a three-car collision on a dual carriageway on Sunday afternoon.

Man (39) killed in dual carriageway crash 'was travelling on wrong side of the road for 30km'

Six other people were taken to hospital - but their injuries are not said to be life threatening.

Gardai believe that the man who died, who was aged 39, was travelling on the wrong side of the dual carriageway. They are investigating both how long he was driving on the wrong side of the road, and how fast he was travelling. Early indications are that he may have travelling been on the wrong side of the road for up to 30km, and at significant speed.

The collision took place on the eastbound lanes of the N4 (dual carriageway) between junction 15 (Mullingar East) and 14 (The Downs). The collision occurred shortly after 2pm. "Shortly after 2pm Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a three car collision on the eastbound lanes of the N4 dual carriageway near Mullingar," a garda spokesman said.

"The driver of one of the cars, a man in his late 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. His body has since been removed to the mortuary at Mullingar Hospital for a post-mortem examination. "Six people travelling in the other cars involved in the collision were removed by Ambulance to Mullingar and Tullamore Hospitals. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

"Gardaí forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site and diversions remain in place." Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station 044-9384000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Online Editors