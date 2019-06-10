Man (39) fatally struck while crossing road in north county Dublin named locally

A man who was killed while crossing a road in Rush in north county Dublin on Friday has been named locally as John Byrne (39) from Oldtown on the Dublin border with Meath.

A man who was killed while crossing a road in Rush in north county Dublin on Friday has been named locally as John Byrne (39) from Oldtown on the Dublin border with Meath.

Mr Byrne was crossing the Whitestown Road in Rush, at about 1pm when the collision occurred.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Mr Byrne was taken by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital where he underwent emergency surgery, but was pronounced dead on Sunday.

It brings to 71 the number of people who have lost their lives on Irish roads so far this year, compared with 60 in the same period last year.

Gardai are reviewing CCTV which captured images of the fatal collision, but are also appealing for witnesses to contact Balbriggan garda station on 01 6664500, the garda confidential line on 1800 666111, or any garda station.

Online Editors