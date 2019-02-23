Man (39) dies following collision with pick-up truck

A man (39) has died following a collision in Co Westmeath.

The man was seriously injured when the car he was driving collided with a pickup truck on the N55 at Tubberclare near Glasson.

He was treated at the scene and was removed by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Tullamore where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was the sole occupant of the car.

The driver (male 20s) and passenger (male late teens) in the pick-up truck sustained minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

The crash sites and vehicles involved were examined by Garda forensic collision investigators and the road has since reopened to traffic.

The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station 090 6498550 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

