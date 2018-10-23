Man (38) suspected of being a major cross-border drug trafficker arrested

A man suspected of being a major drug trafficker operating on both sides of the Border has been arrested by officers from the Criminal Assets Bureau.

The suspect was detained this morning at his home in Dundalk and taken to the local garda station for questioning about money laundering.

The 38-year-old is regarded by the Gardai and the PSNI as a trafficker at the "high end" of the lucrative drug dealing racket.

The Criminal Assets Bureau has already secured a court order to freeze more than €200,000, held in an account in a financial institution.

Officers are now investigating three properties in Dundalk, alleged to be in the ownership of the suspect.

The arrest was made this morning under section 7 of the Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing ) Act, 2010.

Investigations by the bureau under the proceeds of crime legislation are now being stepped up following the arrest.

The man can be held for questioning without charge for up to 24 hours, excluding rest periods, under section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act.

