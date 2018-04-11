Man (37) arrested after gardai seize firearm and drugs
A man (37) has been arrested after gardai seized a firearm in Co Sligo yesterday.
Gardaí searched the house in Ballymote at approximately 10.30pm.
During the search, cannabis herb (subject to analysis) to the value of €1,000 was seized along with a firearm.
The vehicle linked to this investigation has been seized by Gardaí. The firearm has been removed to the Garda Ballistics Section in Garda Headquarters for forensic examination.
One man (37) was arrested at the scene and taken to Ballymote Garda Station where he remains in Garda custody detained under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act, 1939/98.
Online Editors