Man (34) seriously injured in single vehicle collision in Longford

A man is fighting for his life tonight after his car left the road and struck a ditch earlier this evening.

The 34-year-old man was treated at the scene of the accident by emergency services and rushed to Tullamore Hospital where his condition is currently listed as critical.

The incident happened shortly after 6:30pm tonight when gardai and emergency services were called to the scene of the single vehicle accident on the R392 at Foigha, near Ballymahon in Co Longford.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was seriously injured when his car left the road and wound up in a ditch.

The scene is preserved while gardai await the arrival of forensic accident investigators.

Local diversions are expected to remain in place overnight.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact Longford Garda Station on 043- 3350570 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

