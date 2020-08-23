Man (34) in critical condition and two others injured following collision in Cork

A man is in critical condition and two people have been injured following a collision in Cork yesterday.

The two cars collided head on at the R610 at Raffeen, Carrigaline, County Cork at approximately 9.15pm.

Two drivers and one passenger were taken from the scene of the collision to Cork University Hospital.

The male driver (34) of the first car is in critical condition and the male driver and male passenger (56 and 17) of the second car received non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed as Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was travelling on the R160 at Raffeen, Carrigaline, Co. Cork between 9p.m. and 9.15p.m on Saturday night, or anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed the collision, particularly any road users with dash cam footage, to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

