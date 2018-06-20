Man (34) charged with terror offences following weapons find

He is accused of possession of a firearm and explosives with intent to endanger life as well as possession of articles for use in terrorism.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said he was detained in the Coalisland area of Co Tyrone on Tuesday morning.

The suspect is due before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday morning.

The arrest relates to the seizure of ammunition and weapons at a garage unit in the Mountjoy Road area of the town in 2011 as part of the wider investigation surrounding the murder of Northern Irish policeman Ronan Kerr.

A splinter dissident republican group said it killed the 25-year-old police officer in Omagh, County Tyrone on April 2 2011.