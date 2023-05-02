Man (33) to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in honour of late fiancée who died from cervical cancer

Mr Cullen handing over €40,000 he raised for the Irish Cancer Society by cycling from Dublin to Dungarvan, Co Waterford last year

Mr Cullen completing the cycle from Dublin to Dungarvan, Co Waterford, last year with friends

A Dublin man is on a mission to honour the legacy of his late fiancée.

Kevin Cullen (33) has set himself the challenge of climbing Mount Kilimanjaro in August to raise funds for the Irish Cancer Society.

Mr Cullen’s fiancée, Aoife O’Donovan, died from cervical cancer on May 1 last year, just three days before they were due to get married. She was 30 years old.

Throughout the summer of 2020, Aoife experienced some concerning symptoms like irregular bleeding and was diagnosed at the start of November.

“She had a biopsy in the Coombe and they confirmed it was cervical cancer,” Mr Cullen previously told the Irish Independent.

“Initially, the prognosis was quite good… but we were told after another scan in March 2021 that the cancer had spread throughout Aoife’s lymphatic system and that it had gone too far to cure.”

Aoife, who was originally from Dungarvan, was an advocate for cervical cancer awareness throughout her illness and was always keen to emphasise the importance of people having smear tests.

Ms O’Donovan had a master’s degree in environmental policy from University College Dublin and worked with Ibec, Ireland’s biggest business representative group.

Mr Cullen said his fiancée loved to travel and had a “great sense of adventure”. The couple met in Boston while on a J1 Visa in 2012.

“We started dating in Boston, then we came back to Ireland and finished our degrees and then we did our master's degrees,” he said.

“In 2015, we moved to San Francisco and lived there for a year. Then we moved to London and lived there for just under a year.”

The couple got engaged and returned to Ireland in 2018.

“Aoife’s friends and family meant the world to her, she loved Harry Potter and spending time with her nephews,” he added.

Last year, Mr Cullen raised over €40,000 for the Irish Cancer Society by cycling from Dublin to Dungarvan, Co Waterford.

He was joined on the charity cycle by a number of the couple’s friends and family members.

“The last year has been a reminder of how short life can be. It just feels right to continue to fundraise and to continue to tell Aoife’s story,” he said.

Mr Cullen also urged people to get any concerning symptoms checked by their GP such as irregular bleeding.

“I’d encourage everyone to get any issues with their body checked out, I want to be Aoife’s voice on this,” he said.

Mr Cullen said Aoife had an “incredible” mental strength throughout her illness and was a real “fighter”.

“We’re just coming up to her one-year anniversary and I’m so proud of Aoife for how hard she fought.” he said.

Mr Cullen will travel to Tanzania in August ahead of the seven-day climb. Mount Kilimanjaro, Africa's tallest mountain, measures nearly 6,000 metres in height.

The Walkinstown native has been hiking around Glendalough and the Sugar Loaf in Co Wicklow in preparation.

“Coming into the summer now, it feels like the right thing to do to try and raise more awareness,” he said.

“It’s going to be a seven-day hike so it will be fairly intense but I’m excited for the challenge.”

