Man (33) dies after car crashes into wall

Garda Traffic Corps. Stock picture
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Gardai are investigating after a man was killed when his car crashed into a wall in Co Carlow.

The man (33) died on Sunday evening after the incident at Dunleckney, Bagenalstown at approximately 9am.

He was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny and later transferred to St James Hospital, Dublin where he passed away.

The road was examined by the garda forensic collision investigators and has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons or motorists who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at Carlow Garda Station on 059 - 9136620 , the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

