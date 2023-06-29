Man (33) arrested following attempted child abduction in Co Armagh

A 33-year old man has been arrested following a report of an attempted child abduction in Lurgan.

Police said they are investigating the incident which occurred in the Brookehill area today (Wednesday) and followed a report from a concerned member of the public.

Officers from the local response team quickly followed up the report and the child, who was unhurt in the ordeal but left shaken, was safely returned to their mother.

The arrested man is currently in police custody.

The PSNI’s Inspector McCullough said in a statement: “I want to reassure locals that we take all reports of this nature extremely seriously. We have been liaising with community representatives to allay any concerns and will be increasing proactive patrols in the area.

“Anyone who has any concerns around suspicious behaviour in their area should report them to police on 101 immediately, or 999 in an emergency.”