Man (33) arrested as 65-year-old male dies following 'assault' in house

A 33-year-old man has been arrested as gardaí investigate the death of a 65-year-old man who was found at a house in Ashbourne, Co Meath.

Gardai and an ambulance were called to a house at Johnswood Drive in the Co Meath town at around 12.30am today.

The 65-year-old man was unresponsive and was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the man was the victim of an assault and died as a result of injuries sustained in an altercation.

His body has been taken to the city morgue where a post mortem will be carried out on Wednesday.

A Garda spokesperson said: "A 33 year old male has been arrested and he is currently detained at Ashbourne Garda station under the provisions of section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 as amended.

"The house was preserved for a Technical examination and the office of the State Pathologist has been notified."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01 8010600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

