Man (33) accused of attempted murder of ex-boss

A 33-YEAR-OLD man has been remanded in custody with an order for psychiatric treatment after he appeared in court accused of attempted murder of his former employer at a pub in Dublin.

Paul Smith, the manager of The Elphin Pub on the Baldoyle Road in Sutton, was rushed to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries. It followed a knife attack at his premises at about 1pm on Wednesday.

Neil O’Dowd, from Tuscany Park, Baldoyle, D13, was arrested and detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Mr O’Dowd was charged on Friday evening at Clontarf Garda station and held overnight pending his appearance before Judge John Campbell at Dublin District on Saturday.

He is accused of attempted murder of Mr Smith at the Elphin Pub, assault causing him harm and production of a knife during a dispute inside and outside the premises.

Dressed in a grey sweater and tracksuit bottoms and wearing a face mask, the accused sat silently at the side of the court.

Garda Conor Guckian told Judge Campbell that the accused made no reply when charged.

The garda sought a remand in custody. He said there will be an objection to bail based on the seriousness of the case.

A bail application has yet to take place.

Defence solicitor Danica Kinane said there was consent to her client being remanded in custody to appear via video-link at Cloverhill District Court on Thursday.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard the accused was in receipt of the Covid-19 social welfare payment.

Judge Campbell also acceded to the defence solicitor’s application to direct appropriate psychiatric medical attention in custody.

Family members of Mr O’Dowd, who has not yet indicated how he will plead, were present for the hearing.

He nodded to relatives who waved to him as he was led from the courtroom.

